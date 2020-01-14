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Banned.Video - Alex Jones shows that children are now being taught to engage in vampiric 'blood play'
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62 views • January 14, 2020
Sourced from The Alex Jones Show on January 13, 2020 @ 1 hour 29 mins.
This short clip goes over the pervesions that are now being pushed on our children in a open full-on assault against innocence.
Watch full on Banned.Video and learn more about the situation at hand!
This short clip goes over the pervesions that are now being pushed on our children in a open full-on assault against innocence.
Watch full on Banned.Video and learn more about the situation at hand!
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