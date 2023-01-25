Peace Talks Were Used As Ruse To Buy Time, Ukraine’s Intelligence Head Admits
Kiev pretended to seek peace with Moscow back in February, using ceasefire talks to buy time to regroup its troops and wait for Western weapons—that’s according to the chief of Ukraine’s main intelligence directorate.
This, as Germany and France have since admitted that the goal of the Minsk agreements was never about pursuing peace, but instead a cover to prepare Ukraine for war with Russia…
