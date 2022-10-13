TvNI = Truth vs. NEW$ INC. October 9, "Ukraine, Russia, War, Bridges, Biden!" 1st hour

Truth vs. NEW$ 1st hour (9 October 2022) with Prof James Fetzer, Donald Grahn, Scott Bennett, and David Kenney.

Zelensky calls on NATO to launch a preemptive nuclear strike on Russia, where he may not know that, if one nation knows another is about to launch an attack upon it, that nation has the right under international law to strike first (which is a legal "preemptive strike"). I

t turns out that some 70% of the forces fighting for Ukraine are really mercenaries fighting for their paycheck!

It also should come as no surprise that the referenda in the provinces that have become parts of Russia were all valid under international law.

The US is stocking up on anti-radiation medicine, which suggests the expectation of a nuclear attack.

Damage from the attack on the Kerch Bridge connecting Russia to Crimea, which was fairly spectacular, has already been largely repaired, Ukraine has passed a budget for next year with $38b shortfall in the expectation that most of that will be covered by the US, which is consistent with Biden's policies and the grossly irresponsible Congress.

Russia has launched the world's largest submarine, which has the ability to launch drones that are nuclear equipped and, when detonated remotely, can bring about massive tsunamis that would do enormous damage to the East and the West coasts of America, which appears all-to-likely should the conflict between NATO and Russia go hot.

In Florida, DeSantis has had an 'Ian-destroyed' bridge to Pine Island repaired in record time.

New polls show a massive shift in Latino support from Democrats to Republicans, much of which has been motivated by the massive influx of illegal immigrants into the US.

Biden's incompetence never ceases to amaze the public and further turn America into a laughing stock.

