The Digital Covid Certificate MUST not be extended with one more year!

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Cristian Terhes.Jun 21, 2022 MEP Cristian Terhes urged the members of the European Parliament not to vote to extend with one more year the use of the Digital Green Certificate. The purpose of this certificate was not help combating COVID, but to impose a digital tyranny.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tDBqF6lhfIY