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Ukraine Continues to Fight with its Own Citizens - this Time with Elderly People, moreover, in the Territories Lost by Kiev. 051722
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70 views • May 17, 2022
Ukraine continues to "fight" with its own citizens - this time with elderly people, moreover, in the territories lost by Kiev.
In the liberated Volchansk, Kharkov region, the Ukrainian authorities forbade the management of a boarding house for the elderly to accept humanitarian aid from Russia, threatening to kill relatives.
Quite expected for a terrorist state.
In the liberated Volchansk, Kharkov region, the Ukrainian authorities forbade the management of a boarding house for the elderly to accept humanitarian aid from Russia, threatening to kill relatives.
Quite expected for a terrorist state.
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