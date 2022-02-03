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This Quantum Life #25 - Transcend the Reptilian Brain
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31 views • February 03, 2022
Finding that "clear space", that space of no thought that finds us floating in a sea of enfolding love and support, is the skill of transcendence. It is also the space of repair and healing after the reptilian brain has "blown out the energetic fuses" of the body, leaving it weak and exhausted.
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