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Gene Decode on barcodes, 666, and jab survival rates
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54 views • July 15, 2021
A snippet from the Blessed to Teach July 14, 2021 Gene Decode update. Watch the full episode here https://www.bitchute.com/video/e6OppDZyp6xb/
He talks here about how a barcode has an inherent 666 code on it--all barcodes do. How the barcode for chipping your pet can be read by a scanner, and so can your arm if you've had the jab, because in it is a nanotech barcode. Also, he describes the survival rate of those who've been jabbed if they are the bloodline of Cain and have not come to Christ.
He talks here about how a barcode has an inherent 666 code on it--all barcodes do. How the barcode for chipping your pet can be read by a scanner, and so can your arm if you've had the jab, because in it is a nanotech barcode. Also, he describes the survival rate of those who've been jabbed if they are the bloodline of Cain and have not come to Christ.
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