Dr Jennifer Daniels - Monkey Thing & Herpes - All Pox Are Detox & Lack of Collagen on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (08.22.22)

-Monkey pox is taking chicken pox, herpes, & shingles rolled into one and relabeling it. Is a collagen deficiency of the skin that shows up as wear and tear on the skin. Pox means blister on the skin. Has only been fatal when medical therapy was added to it.

-Natural cures for psoriasis. Is the body trying to detox. Need more vegetables, more organic. Wash skin with shikakai power.

-Dizziness is from dehydration. Salt food heavily.

-Chronic Epstein Barr Virus doesn’t have symptoms.



-Fungal infection in toenails of big toes.



-Recovered addict has lost motivation & focus.

-If the case in NY is polio, it means the vaccine doesn’t work. Children in US have been fully vaccinated against polio since 1980. Oral vaccine has been documented to cause polio. Got rid of polio by separating drinking water from wastewater. Eliminating outhouses.

-Dizziness. Lymph node in head enlarged. He’s already drinking 3 liters of water a day.



-Carotid artery feels like a whooshing in the head.

-Fat helps handle the protein in meat.

-Skin tags and moles in armpits. Means you’re constipated.



-Risk of bone fracture increased with vegetarian/vegan diet, being underweight.

-Shilajit from Russia Federation is good. They regulate it and certify it. Is known as a destroyer of weakness. Unknown quality from other countries.

-10yr old son overweight with sleep disturbances.



-Spider veins.



-Depression.



-74 year old man with a service dog. Retired at 40 as a colonel. Agent orange exposure.

-How does a man dissolve blood clots? Had a filter installed in his leg for clots.



-Small red spots on upper torso. Liver is not filtering everything out.



-How to dose ivermectin? Pill dose is body weight divided by 10. Tube is harder to dose. Can use it topically on a bug bite. One dose a year for maintenance. Don’t dose any more frequently than once in 2 weeks. Once a month dose gets rid of sexually transmitted diseases.

-Does Dr. Daniels recommend acupuncture?

-How to treat a UTI?

-Cow foot soup – helps with physical strength with bones and teeth. Need a concentrated soup. Pigs ears helpful with knee joints, stretches, and skin.



-75 yo woman has trouble swallowing after 2 Covid jabs.



-Burning sensation in inner thigh. Toxins have set up camp there.

-2 week old baby, born at 38 weeks. Induced labor because of low amniotic fluid. Head circumference has shrunk.



-Man has penile discharge in the morning. Low back pain.



-Is bacon a good food? Usually a positive. Need water, vegetables, starch with it.

-Purple discoloration from venous area around lower legs.

-Can tea water be counted towards water intake for the day? Only if the tea is very weak. Tea is less dehydrating than coffee, but the body needs to filter it.



-Will one dose of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) work like one dose of Ivermectin?



-2 weeks to a month of ACV and cayenne before rechecking clots with an ultrasound. Has a swollen liver, which doctor is treating with antibiotics.



-Ginger tea pulls toxins out of the eyeball. It helps glaucoma.

-Cancer. If underweight, carnivore diet good. If overweight, vegan diet good. Dr. Gerson heavily recommended liver. Can’t get enough nutritional value from a Gerson diet unless you add liver to it.

-Turpentine gets rid of stiffness in the joints. Ivermectin helped Dr. Daniels more than turpentine. Takes it once a month. Look into an online veterinary supply company for getting ivermectin.



-Gaining weight from eating 2 TB of bovine gelatin every day.



-Overweight husband with snoring and sleep apnea. It’s a floppy upper airway.



-Root Canal





