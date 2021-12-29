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DOCUMENTS CONFIRM GOVERNMENTS USING COVID-19 AS COVER FOR MASS DEPOPULATION/STATE SPONSORED EUTHANAS
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190 views • December 29, 2021
Wayne Allyn Root joins Alex Jones live via Skype to break down a study from Columbia University that claims the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System is only recording 1/20th of the adverse reactions to the COVID vaccine, and Wayne reveals his plan to have a friendly intervention with President Trump about his blind support for the deadly COVID vaccines. Also, Alex Jones discusses how New Zealand’s Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed that COVID-19 patients may be eligible for assisted suicide, and the government pays health practitioners $1,087 each time they perform the life-ending procedure. Jay Dyer of JaysAnalysis.com hosts the final hour of the Alex Jones Show to break down how an extraterrestrial life psychological operation prepared by think tanks- like the Rand corporation- could be used to manipulate the minds of the masses into following a new world order religious movement.
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