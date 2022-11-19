Video PERFECTLY captures 'ABORTION DIALOGUE with child in the womb'

Released footage from accused murderer Sarah Boone's phone, showing her taunting her boyfriend Jorge Torres Jr. while he's locked in a suitcase begging for help. She found him dead in the suitcase the next morning. She told police that he willingly got into the suitcase, during a game of hide-n-seek.
Mirrored from Law & Crime Network YouTube Channel
Man Dies After Being Zipped in Suitcase: See the Interrogation Video
