Video PERFECTLY captures 'ABORTION DIALOGUE with child in the womb'
115 views
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
Published 9 days ago |

Released footage from accused murderer Sarah Boone's phone, showing her taunting her boyfriend Jorge Torres Jr. while he's locked in a suitcase begging for help. She found him dead in the suitcase the next morning. She told police that he willingly got into the suitcase, during a game of hide-n-seek.

Wisdom said: You DON'T look at 'the BEST of your society' to see how the people are doing - you look at 'the WORST'.

Mirrored from Law & Crime Network YouTube Channel

Man Dies After Being Zipped in Suitcase: See the Interrogation Video

