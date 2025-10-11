BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: Holy Sabbath Prayer: 2 Chronicles 7:14-15, 20251011
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

My most gracious, Holy, Heavenly Father, and merciful JEHOVAH RAPHA, the LORD my HEALER in Exodus 15:26, and Psalm 103:3,4, I give You all the honor, glory, and adoration for Your daily blessings upon me. Thank You for the great Salvation that my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ purchased for me with His precious blood on Calvary’s Cross. Holy Father, my JEHOVAH RAPHA, I repent of and confess my sins! Holy Father, as the merciful GOD who answers the prayers of contrite hearts, and encouraged King Solomon and the Israelites during the dedication of the Temple that You will forgive repentant sinners,

If I, your child, who is called by Your Name shall sincerely humble myself,

diligently pray, and

remorsefully seek Your face,

repent, and turn from my wicked ways, 

then You, Holy Father, JEHOVAH RAPHA, the LORD my HEALER

will hear my prayers from Heaven, and

will forgive my sin because of the atoning shed Blood of my blessed LORD Jesus Christ, and

will heal my family,

my brothers and sisters,

my home,

my land,

my society,

my school,

my work,

my country,

my government,

my leaders, and

Your Church. 

15 And that Your eyes shall be open and Your ears attentive to my fervent prayer that I make in any place around the world!

Please, glorify Your Holy Name today and forgive me by fulfilling Your Covenant in 1 Kings 8:22-66, and restoring me to perfect health, and delivering me from my sins. Thank You for answering my supplications in the Righteous and Precious Name and Blood of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (2 Chronicles 7:14-15, personalized KJV)

* * * *

www.FCGCHURCHES.org

Email: [email protected]

