【Ukraine Rescue】The Chinese Tent in Medyka Is Not From Communist China, but From the NFSC, Which Is Committed to Eradicating the CCP

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【Ukraine Rescue】 04/05/2022 Nicole introduces to Czech radio reporter Estelle that the Chinese tent in Medyka is not from Communist China, but from the NFSC, which is committed to eradicating the CCP; in addition to this humanitarian rescue operation, we are trying to break the CCP’s censorship and provide truthful information to people in China who have been severely brainwashed by the CCP’s propaganda, freeing them from the fear of CCP coercion