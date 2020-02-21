© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ΑΡΧΙΚΗ ΚΊΝΗΣΗ.. Παράδοση του Συντάγματος Άμεσης Δημοκρατίας, στον Πρόεδρο της Δημοκρατίας,
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
11 views • February 21, 2020
<<Πολλά μέλη της Εθνοσυνέλευσης, ζήτησαν να δουν την παράδοση του Συντάγματος Άμεσης Δημοκρατίας, στον Πρόεδρο της Δημοκρατίας, κ. Π. Παυλόπουλο, η οποία έγινε το 2018. Αναδημοσιεύουμε το σχετικό βίντεο. >>
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.