Shocking new J6 footage proves Officer Brian Sicknick could not have been killed by Trump supporters

Tucker Carlson Shows Evidence that Capitol Policeman Sicknick Was Healthy and Walking Around After Being Accused of Being Murdered Shocking new footage from Tucker Carlson @TuckerCarlson proves Officer Brian Sicknick could not have been killed by Trump supporters on January 6th.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.