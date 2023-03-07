Shocking new J6 footage proves Officer Brian Sicknick could not have been killed by Trump supporters

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Tucker Carlson Shows Evidence that Capitol Policeman Sicknick Was Healthy and Walking Around After Being Accused of Being Murdered Shocking new footage from Tucker Carlson @TuckerCarlson proves Officer Brian Sicknick could not have been killed by Trump supporters on January 6th.