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David Saavedra is an ex-Neo-Nazi who spent 15 years as Organiser & Member - Believes White Supremist Groups in Europe, will be like an ISIS we never imagined. - 082122
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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120 views • August 21, 2022

David Saavedra is an ex Neo Nazi who spent 15 years as organiser and member of the ideological elite of Spanish Neo Nazi circles.


◾️He has spoken previously about the real dangers of giving weapons to White Supremacists in Ukraine.


◾️ He is sure they already have their hideouts in Europe and are gathering weapons and organising terror cells.


◾️An Isis like scenario in Europe is going to unfold in the next decade, a kind of terrorism we could have never imagined.


◾️David Saavedra is a Military Sargent of the Spanish Army and also gives speeches in high schools to prevent kids off adoption extremists ideas.


◾️He has written a book telling his story inside the Spanish Neo Nazi movement. Notice that he wasn't the classic skinhead or football ultra, but a highly radicalised National Socialist member of the ideological elite of the most dangerous Nazi groups of Spain.

Keywords
russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war
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