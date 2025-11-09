WHAT WILL WE BE DOING AFTER YAHUSHA RETURNS?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
After Yahusha returns to reign here on Earth for the 7th Millennium, we will be observing His redemptive appointed times, and NONE of the beloved celebrations everyone is infatuated with presently.
The examples of how we are to serve Yahusha are not only neglected, but shunned by religious groups who pretend to "preach the Gospel." https://www.torahzone.net/