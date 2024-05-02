Create New Account
END TIMES BEAST SYSTEM: The WHO’s Pandemic Treaty – Why May 27, 2024 Is As Important as July 4, 1776
Published Yesterday

Biden and OTHER WORLD LEADERS are about to sign sovereignty with 194 nations over to the WHO and WEF on May 27, 2024. When the pandemic response is signed by all the countries, it will be made public.

RELATED LINKS ⬇️

1. ALERT — We Are a Month Away Until the WHO “Pandemic Agreement” Usurps U.S. Sovereignty - https://t.me/APFGAC/27996

2. A Detailed Explanation of How to Contact Your Congressmen to Encourage Them to Cosponsor & Pass [H.R. 6645 & S. 3428] to Withdraw the US from the United Nations (UN) & World Health Organization (WHO) - https://t.me/APFGAC/24953

3. The WHO Deadline is Less Than Three Weeks Away - https://t.me/APFGAC/24951

4. Original Link - https://twitter.com/theblazingpress/status/1785790752544772152

