Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has arrived in the capital of Brazil, Izvestia reports.

Today, Lavrov begins a tour of Latin America. He will visit Brazil, Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba.

Russia is interested in ending the conflict in Ukraine as soon as possible, Lavrov said during a visit to Brazil.

The Russian Foreign Minister also noted that Russia has repeatedly explained the reasons and goals of the Special Military Operation.

1)To guarantee the absence of threats to the military security of the Russian Federation on the territory of Ukraine - the West has been implementing such plans for several years.

2)And the second is to protect the lives and legitimate rights of the Russian-speaking population, which were constantly violated by Ukrainian laws.

The main part of Sergey Lavrov's statements following a joint press conference with the Brazilian Foreign Minister:

◾️Russia is interested in developing cooperation with Brazil in the use of peaceful atom, space sphere, agriculture

◾️ The Russian Federation and Brazil have outlined a timetable for restoring the work of bilateral institutions, including the intergovernmental commission

◾️The Russian Federation is grateful to Brazil for understanding the reasons for what is happening in Ukraine and its willingness to contribute to the settlement of the situation

◾️ The Russian Federation confirms support for Brazil's application for a permanent seat in the UN Security Council

◾️Lavrov invited the Brazilian Foreign Minister to visit Russia at a convenient time for him.