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If You Read 'Between the Lines' this is the Answers You Will Find! [17.03.2022]
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150 views • March 17, 2022
There is NO such thing as a Coincidence!
What is the Nanotechnology CRISPR? Graphene Oxide? Dark Matter? Back Goo? (Documentary)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RXBtJXOXZ7y2/
TheBubbaNews: Gene and DNA 'Editing' With CRISPR? -> Yep... [14.10.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iA4UuKf2p7KI/
Satanic Media's Graphene Oxide CRISPR Black Goo Dark Matter Cyborgs... [13.12.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/q5E5PopwNrfQ/
Micro Nano Robots (CRISPR) Can Auto-Reproduce Themselves (in vaccines?) [06.12.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Leu9ATvIT9iE/
Professor William Lutz C-SPAN 1989 Interview: What is Doublespeak, NPM- and NewSpeak?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/
Predictive Programming (MKultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Mass Psychosis: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Mass+Psychosis&;t=h_&ia=web
Cognitive Dissonance: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=cognitive+dissonance&;t=h_&ia=web
Controlled Opposition: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=controlled+opposition&;t=h_&ia=web
What is a Psyop?: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Psyop&;t=h_&ia=web
--
9,747 Views mar 17, 2022
Call For An Uprising
57.2K subscribers
https://youtu.be/8xPqSXNCrro
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQ_KZAsNDb8y2dkjHW98gVg
What is the Nanotechnology CRISPR? Graphene Oxide? Dark Matter? Back Goo? (Documentary)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RXBtJXOXZ7y2/
TheBubbaNews: Gene and DNA 'Editing' With CRISPR? -> Yep... [14.10.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iA4UuKf2p7KI/
Satanic Media's Graphene Oxide CRISPR Black Goo Dark Matter Cyborgs... [13.12.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/q5E5PopwNrfQ/
Micro Nano Robots (CRISPR) Can Auto-Reproduce Themselves (in vaccines?) [06.12.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Leu9ATvIT9iE/
Professor William Lutz C-SPAN 1989 Interview: What is Doublespeak, NPM- and NewSpeak?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/
Predictive Programming (MKultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Mass Psychosis: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Mass+Psychosis&;t=h_&ia=web
Cognitive Dissonance: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=cognitive+dissonance&;t=h_&ia=web
Controlled Opposition: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=controlled+opposition&;t=h_&ia=web
What is a Psyop?: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Psyop&;t=h_&ia=web
--
9,747 Views mar 17, 2022
Call For An Uprising
57.2K subscribers
https://youtu.be/8xPqSXNCrro
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQ_KZAsNDb8y2dkjHW98gVg
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