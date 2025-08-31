BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
VAXX poisoned NFL team owner dies expectedly
291 views • 1 day ago

The Washington Post obtained the death certificate for 65-year-old Irsay ... which listed his cause of death as cardiac arrest due to acute pneumonia, chronic atrial fibrillation and cardiac arrhythmia on May 21.

August 28, 2025 8:47 AM PDT

https://www.tmzDOTcom/2025/08/28/jim-irsay-died-beverly-hills-hotel/

——

Jim Irsay

@JimIrsay

"Let's-Get-Vaccinated-And-Back-To-Normal Trivia" for $5,000 PLUS $5,000 to the food bank of your choice:

The Colts franchise has played all of its bowl games in Miami. How many have the Colts won?

Deadline Tues. at noon EDT. One winner, and must retweet with answer.

7:41 AM · May 10, 2021

https://x.com/JimIrsay/status/1391765360353947654

——

Jim Irsay

@JimIrsay

Moderna vaccine, fyi.

June 22, 2021

https://x.com/JimIrsay/status/1385255116182274052

——

Jim Irsay

@JimIrsay

I got my vaccine...but it isn't working!

12:07 PM · Aug 17, 2011

https://x.com/JimIrsay/status/103850055559151616

——

Jim Irsay

@JimIrsay

Did every1 get there vaccines?

12:02 PM · Aug 17, 2011

https://x.com/JimIrsay/status/103848151148007424

----------

Mirrored - bootcamp

Bootcamp now on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chestyp

Please subscribe to him, he has done some excellent work during the plandemic/vaxx genocide

----------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

nflcoltsjim irsay
