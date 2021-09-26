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Israeli TV Drops BOMBSHELL: Vaccine . . . Seems Useless
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242 views • September 26, 2021
SEEMOREROCKS - September 26, 2021
The reporter from “Kann News” breaks down the latest Covid Statistics, revealing some stark truths about the jab.
In the Israeli TV news report below, the ugly truth comes out: The Vax’d can get and spread COVID to others JUST AS BADLY AS UN-VAX’d.
Read the sub-titles.
With NO DIFFERENCE between the sickness of VAX’d versus UN-VAX’d, it seems the “vaccine” is utterly useless.
Of course, the UN-vax’d don’t suffer all the VAX side effects.
The reporter from “Kann News” breaks down the latest Covid Statistics, revealing some stark truths about the jab.
In the Israeli TV news report below, the ugly truth comes out: The Vax’d can get and spread COVID to others JUST AS BADLY AS UN-VAX’d.
Read the sub-titles.
With NO DIFFERENCE between the sickness of VAX’d versus UN-VAX’d, it seems the “vaccine” is utterly useless.
Of course, the UN-vax’d don’t suffer all the VAX side effects.
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