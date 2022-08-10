Dan Hoffman and Scott Brown Weigh In on China’s Military Exercises and Speaker Pelosi’s Visit to Taiwan

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https://gnews.org/post/p161c4ba1
08/06/2022 Fox News contributor Dan Hoffman and former U.S. Senator Scott Brown weighed in on China’s military exercises and Speaker Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. They think the White House needs to be forceful because the CCP is a bully