Satanist elites decapitate 12 million children & suffocate head by raping it & drink blood from neck

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (April 2024). The Draco-human reptilian hybrid demon spirit Satanist globalist elites decapitate the 12 million human children every year in their satanic rituals after hunting them in the forest naked, and suffocate their mouths with their genitals by orally raping the decapitated head during the 7 minutes after it is beheaded while it is still conscious, and drink the blood gushing out of the child’s decapitated neck like a coconut milk. Then, they throw the leftover human meat & bone ashes into the supermarket groceries & church food & fast food, and use the children’s skins to make their “red shoe club” pedophiles’ shoes. The Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar Pindar runs the millions of Freemason reptilian hybrid Satanists' D.U.M.B. & Floo gates & militaries & governments. The Phoenix of the Harry Potter “Order of the Phoenix,” who changed over from the Draco avatar Satanist high priest George Soros to the Draco avatar Satanist high priest Barack Obama, has the job of setting up Satan Lucifer’s NWO one-world government one-world religion one-world economy “Mark of the Beast” digital currency system, and transferring all the various factions & departments of the earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers reptilian hybrid witch feminists to under one ruler the AntiChrist. He works under the fallen angels Azazel & Baal & Thoth. They will be using the U.S. Navy space fleet's future planned nuclear missile attack against the wicked vile “women’s equality” depraved reprobate Western feminist nations and their millions of “Bible verses redefining, uncovered women’s heads, fallen angel head controlled, men’s pants cross-dressers androgynous transgender freaks God’s Word mockers” fake Christians. Warn all your church donators and the 6 billion humans now, or else, go join Satan Lucifer already as a cowardly traitor to our God & our human specie & humanoids & allies & the earth & the women children, just like Judas Iscariot. They do not like my daily sermon I am preaching right now, so they are attacking with left back waist pain attacks and left genital pain attacks and with neck cramp attacks so that my neck is creaking & crackling & making stringy noises. Preach this in your next Sunday church service sermon, so that 99% of your church donators will leave your church in anger & terror & disgust, so that God’s house will be cleansed of their religious filth. Do it now and do not wait until tomorrow, unless you are a crazy lunatic who has lost all common sense of the Holy Spirit. Jesus died on the cross to atone for your sins, and he rose again, and he is seated on his throne in heaven reigning, so that whoever repents and receives him as Savior & Lord will receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life. Salvation is by free grace and faith in the atoning blood of Jesus, and not by wearing women's head coverings or abstaining from cross-dressing in men's pants or abstaining from extorting fake illegal tithe income tax. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! End of transmission…





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047





See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver





Tags:





#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine