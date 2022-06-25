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What Is Real Unity?
The Code Journey
The Code Journey
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10 views • June 25, 2022

This month I look at what real unity really is, how it differs from illusory unity, and why it is so important for us.

An provides practical tips on living spiritually and in wholeness on Earth. She is a coding interpreter and author of the annually produced book The Code Journey. Each year she releases a new edition providing people with the opportunity to live from wisdom and foresight through compassion and understanding. She is a strong catalyst for helping others to make breakthroughs and transformations in their lives. The Code Journey looks at the currents for the year, month, portals, lunar cycles, angel influences, and each day of the year. It offers up an invitation to explore through action, thought, and feeling the opportunities available to us. This work naturally unwinds the destructive programming; and reconnects the mind to work from God and Divine energy patterns, to embrace the path of the true and soul self while building a strong connection between the human mindset and the soul's wisdom. Her work is completely original and blends over 50 different modalities, practices, beliefs; and none are used in the traditional ways. You can learn more about An's work at: https://www.compassioncodes.com An accepts gifts of appreciation at: https://pay.cornerstone.cc/compassioncodes She also offers free study sessions for The Code Journey work twice a month at: https://www.learnitlive.com/Class/The-Code-Journey-Study-Session/12712


 You can follow her on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jessean.nicholsgeorge/ or https://www.facebook.com/Jesse-An-Nichols-George-Coding-Interpreter-1644263175846019


 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/codinginterpreter/


 Twitter: https://twitter.com/JesseNicholsGeo


 Gab: https://gab.com/TheCodeJourney SafeChat: https://safechat.com/user/1347999224466649088


 Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/d02eff9b-5b0a-4c61-80b6-dec0d7069994


 Parler: https://www.parler.com/profile/TheCodeJourney/posts


 Backup Video Channels can be found at:

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ExOV8uZUiZKw/


Keywords
consciousnessawarenesscompassioninsightschallengescodes
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