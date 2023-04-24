Create New Account
GP-FBI Press Conference Day 1: Dandelions are not a food source
Glove Puppets
Published a day ago

Day 1 in a series of press conferences kicks off with the GP FBI Chief speaking of the remaking of the Bureau's logo to illustrate the high priority for the public to know and understand the bureau's crack down on dangerous misinformation, as they work through their many agents within big tech, such as FauCIAbook, to take down all posts promoting #DandelionsAsAFoodSource, which the Chief says will be deleted on that platform.

#DandelionsAreNotAFoodSource
#GlovePuppetFBI
#GPFBIPressConference

Keywords
censorshipfbibig techglobalistsgovernmentwtc7world economic forumwefun agenda 2030glove puppetsfauciabookdandelions are not a food sourceclause schwab

