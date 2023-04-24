Day 1 in a series of press conferences kicks off with the GP FBI Chief speaking of the remaking of the Bureau's logo to illustrate the high priority for the public to know and understand the bureau's crack down on dangerous misinformation, as they work through their many agents within big tech, such as FauCIAbook, to take down all posts promoting #DandelionsAsAFoodSource, which the Chief says will be deleted on that platform.

#DandelionsAreNotAFoodSource

#GlovePuppetFBI

#GPFBIPressConference