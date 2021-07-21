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Have the Elites Waged an Invisible War on Humanity? Evidence Says YES, They Have !!!
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70 views • July 21, 2021
The longer it takes humanity to wake-up, the more people are going to be added to the depopulation death list. They are killing us right now, and will continue to do so until enough awakened people come together and stop them. We The People must stand united and rid the planet of these sociopaths, once and for all.
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