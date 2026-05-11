BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

How One Family Travels the World Seamlessly with 8 Kids in Tow - Ben and Felicita Myers
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
429 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
4 views • Today

The adventures in Scripture take on a whole new life when you can step into the roles of famous Bible characters and envision the world as they saw it. Enter the ActorsBible, an incredible app that allows families to act out the stories in Scripture and bring them to life in the comfort of their homes! Co-founded by Ben and Felicita Myers, they created an experience that immerses users into a world of visual and musical adventure with 63 acts and 854 chronological scenes. The Myers have traveled around the world bringing the ActorsBible to life, and along with their talent and devotion to the Lord, they bring a host of travel advice for traveling internationally with kids. Having eight kids in tow, they give a ton of wisdom about balancing their passionate workflow with practical parenting while living on the road.



TAKEAWAYS


Less is more when packing to travel abroad and even throughout the states


Don’t ever hesitate to pack lots of snacks, and the Valco baby slim twin stroller is a must when traveling with young children


Long road trips are a great opportunity to listen to Scripture together as a family and discuss what you’ve learned


Download the ActorsBible app and give it a try with a free trial



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Download the CCM App: https://bit.ly/4swlSnV

Angel Studios Guild Voting: https://www.angel.com/tinag

ActorsBible video: https://bit.ly/4d746ma

ActorsBible App: https://www.actors.bible/about

Valco Baby Slim Twin Stroller: https://amzn.to/4dycFGn


🔗 CONNECT WITH ACTORS BIBLE

Website: https://www.actors.bible/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/actorsbible

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/actors.bible/

X: https://x.com/ACTORSBIBLE1

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDy4sFQatGl-umnP14sFVDQ


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Faces of Choice: https://bit.ly/facesofchoiceCCM

Waveguard (get 20% off with code TINA): https://waveguard.com/tina

Augusta Precious Metals: www.GoldWithMom.com


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


#counterculturemom #counterculturemomapp #thecounterculturemomshow #BenMyers #FelicitaMyers #MarisaLonic #FamilyTravel #TravelTips #MomLife #StressFreeTravel #TravelWithKids #TravelWithKids #EmbraceTheJourney #FamilyAdventure #FaithBasedFamily #ChristianParenting #TravelWithPurpose #FaithFilledLife #LargeFamilyTravel #BigFamilyAdventures #AroundTheWorldTravel #WorldTravel #TravelTheWorld


Keywords
familytravelkidsadventureinternationaladventuressummerairplaneroad tripcounterculturemomtina griffinactors bible
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Edge of Survival: A manifesto for the blade and the soul

The Edge of Survival: A manifesto for the blade and the soul

Belle Carter
U.S. Border Surveillance Tools Used on American Citizens, Reports Say

U.S. Border Surveillance Tools Used on American Citizens, Reports Say

Chase Codewell
Gates foundation slashes workforce by 20%, launches external probe into Epstein ties

Gates foundation slashes workforce by 20%, launches external probe into Epstein ties

Jacob Thomas
Reducing Sitting by 30 Minutes Daily Linked to Improved Metabolic Health, Study Finds

Reducing Sitting by 30 Minutes Daily Linked to Improved Metabolic Health, Study Finds

Coco Somers
Long-Term High BMI Linked to Faster Cognitive Decline, 24-Year Study Finds

Long-Term High BMI Linked to Faster Cognitive Decline, 24-Year Study Finds

Morgan S. Verity
ICE Expands Operations Into More Than 40 States as Tom Homan Confirms Major Hiring Surge

ICE Expands Operations Into More Than 40 States as Tom Homan Confirms Major Hiring Surge

Morgan S. Verity
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy