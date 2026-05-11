How One Family Travels the World Seamlessly with 8 Kids in Tow - Ben and Felicita Myers

The adventures in Scripture take on a whole new life when you can step into the roles of famous Bible characters and envision the world as they saw it. Enter the ActorsBible, an incredible app that allows families to act out the stories in Scripture and bring them to life in the comfort of their homes! Co-founded by Ben and Felicita Myers, they created an experience that immerses users into a world of visual and musical adventure with 63 acts and 854 chronological scenes. The Myers have traveled around the world bringing the ActorsBible to life, and along with their talent and devotion to the Lord, they bring a host of travel advice for traveling internationally with kids. Having eight kids in tow, they give a ton of wisdom about balancing their passionate workflow with practical parenting while living on the road.









TAKEAWAYS





Less is more when packing to travel abroad and even throughout the states





Don’t ever hesitate to pack lots of snacks, and the Valco baby slim twin stroller is a must when traveling with young children





Long road trips are a great opportunity to listen to Scripture together as a family and discuss what you’ve learned





Download the ActorsBible app and give it a try with a free trial









🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Download the CCM App: https://bit.ly/4swlSnV

Angel Studios Guild Voting: https://www.angel.com/tinag

ActorsBible video: https://bit.ly/4d746ma

ActorsBible App: https://www.actors.bible/about

Valco Baby Slim Twin Stroller: https://amzn.to/4dycFGn





🔗 CONNECT WITH ACTORS BIBLE

Website: https://www.actors.bible/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/actorsbible

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/actors.bible/

X: https://x.com/ACTORSBIBLE1

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDy4sFQatGl-umnP14sFVDQ





📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Faces of Choice: https://bit.ly/facesofchoiceCCM

Waveguard (get 20% off with code TINA): https://waveguard.com/tina

Augusta Precious Metals: www.GoldWithMom.com





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