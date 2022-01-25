X22 REPORT - Why Russia? What Damage Can Russia Do To The [DS], Think Mirror

X22 REPORT Ep. 2685b - Jan 24, 2022

Why Russia? What Damage Can Russia Do To The [DS], Think Mirror



The [DS] is now in the process of changing the news cycle, the fake news is pushing war. Putin will not invade and will not start a war, the [DS] will try to bait him like they have in the past. But it seems they are using all of this to create the narrative of a cyber attacks on the US. The push against Russia is to coverup their crimes, think of what Russia could do to the [DS] if certain information is revealed. Everything the [DS] projected onto Trump is what they have done and now the people can see the difference, Trump created peace and the [DS] is creating war.



All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.