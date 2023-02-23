Dispositions of the Heart-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-FEB 22 2023

This Psalm Is a Rare Old Testament Passage That Lays the Foundation For Coming to Christ and Shows Elements of Repentance. Only God Can Truly Search Our Hearts and Fully Understand as Our Hearts Can Be: Wicked, Rebellious, Blinded, or Ignorant. Overview of Different Types of Christs and Anti-Christs in the Bible With a Focus on Solomon Who Started Well But Later Hardened His Heart and Turned From God. That So, the Man of Sin Could Come From the Professing Christian Church.
