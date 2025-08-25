Frequencies: Exposing Tavistock, Music Mind Control & Hidden Codes

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The 2013 film Frequencies reveals far more than most people ever realized.
Tavistock and Theodor Adorno engineered music to lower consciousness.
Symbols and sound shape belief.
Frequencies matter in human destiny.
This is about the hidden hand of social programming and we uncover the codes that link music, language, and control.
