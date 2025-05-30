White Genocide News Part 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://rumble.com/v6tpq6p-white-genocide-news.html
Trump Shows Evidence Of White Genocide To South African President, Publicly Humiliating The Gaslighter In Front Of The World! After playing video of South African National Assembly member Julius Malema repeatedly calling for the murder of Afrikaners for the nation’s President President Cyril Ramaphosa during his Wednesday White House visit, mainstream media rushed to tell their followers POTUS was pushing “debunked conspiracy theory” and that whites are not being targeted in South Africa.