Rapid Respiratory Virus Recovery. Same Day Resolution. No Virus Fear. Dr. Levy, Mercola.com

Oxygenate with Nebulized FOOD GRADE Hydrogen Peroxide.There is no need to live in virus fear. Use The Great Oxygenator: Hydrogen Peroxide = water + extra oxygen!

"Hydrogen peroxide is water that has extra oxygen in it. Made up of two hydrogen atoms and two oxygen atoms, it is known chemically as H2O2." ~ James Paul Roguski, The Truth About Food Grade Hydrogen Peroxide

FREE E-book by Dr. Thomas Levy:

www.EnergyMe333.com/articles/RapidVirusRecovery.pdf

FOOD GRADE HYDROGEN PEROXIDE MUST BE DILUTED. ALWAYS DILUTE BEFORE USE.

Important: This is NOT pharmacy hydrogen peroxide. This is MEDICAL FOOD GRADE hydrogen peroxide (no additives).

FULL SHOW Nebulized Hydrogen Peroxide - Interview with Dr. Thomas Levy and Dr. Mercola. https://rumble.com/vjwwnh-nebulized-hydrogen-peroxide-interview-with-dr.-thomas-levy.html

Is This the Most Effective Weapon Against Viral Infections?

By Dr. Joseph Mercola

FULL ARTICLE https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/04/joseph-mercola/is-this-the-most-effective-weapon-against-viral-infections/

One of many sources: https://www.hydrogen2o2.com/

https://www.mychemicalfreehouse.net/2020/03/dilution-table-for-hydrogen-peroxide.html

"Hydrogen peroxide serves as an incredible storage form for oxygen to your body. That’s actually what sort of happens once you activate hydrogen peroxide, and there’s nothing in your body, pathological speaking, that oxygen is not good for." ~ Dr. Thomas Levy

Levy explains: “One of the interesting things I found in the course of this research is that up to 5% of the oxygen you inhale gets incorporated into producing new hydrogen peroxide inside your body. Also, contrary to much scientific thought, except in the wrong microenvironment, hydrogen peroxide is very stable. It doesn’t do a lot of spontaneous breaking down or spontaneous oxidation." ~ Dr. Levy

"So, it serves as an incredible storage form for oxygen to your body. That’s actually what sort of happens once you activate hydrogen peroxide, and there’s nothing in your body, pathological speaking, that oxygen is not good for." ~ Dr. Levy

"This is what makes peroxide a perfect therapeutic agent. It not only kills pathogens extremely efficiently - virus, fungus, protozoa, bacteria, you name it - but it also leaves behind, as metabolic byproducts, water and oxygen.”

"Once the infection is resolved, the water and oxygen will both help heal any tissue damage caused by the pathogen. The water will also help dilute the acidity introduced by the infection. “So, it’s very clear, at least to me, that the best way to refer to hydrogen peroxide is as nature’s naturally designed antibiotic.” ~ Dr. Levy

Your primary pathogen-killing immune cells, macrophages, polymorphonuclear leukocytes and monocytes, also bring vitamin C and hydrogen peroxide in massive amounts to the site of inflammation or infection." ~ Dr. Thomas Levy

Dr. Mercola: Nebulized Peroxide, the Single Most Effective Early Strategy

https://deeprootsathome.com/dr-mercola-nebulized-peroxide-the-single-most-effective-early-strategy/

"What if you could very easily add that oxygen to water and consume it directly? Well, Mother Nature beat you to it. Did you know that hydrogen peroxide is simply oxygenated water? Hydrogen peroxide is water that has extra oxygen in it. Made up two hydrogen atoms and two oxygen atoms, it is known chemically as H2O2." ~ James Paul Roguski, The Truth About Food Grade Hydrogen Peroxide

"Unfortunately, pharmacy grade hydrogen peroxide is filled with toxic stabilizers designed to prolong shelf life (phenacetin, acetanilide, sodium stannate and others). These toxic chemicals are also added in order to prevent you from using hydrogen peroxide internally in ways that can result in nearly miraculous health benefits."~ Roguski







