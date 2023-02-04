Pfizer Executive: ‘Mutate’ COVID via ‘Directed Evolution’ for Company to Profit Off of VAXXXines!

‘COVID is Going to be a Cash Cow for Us’ … ‘That is Not What We Say to the Public’ … ‘People Won’t Like That’ … ‘Don’t Tell Anyone’!
Watch, share and WARN everyone you love and care about the the whole COVID Pandemic was a criminal fraud against humanity!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.