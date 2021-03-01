The Moment You've Been Waiting For: Trump Speaks At CPAC 2021

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President Trump has kept all of us on the edge of our seat as to his thoughts moving forward, today, at #CPAC, millions are hopeful that #Trump will leave a few gems of hope and excitement for us to hold on to! The future of the #RepublicanParty is literally in his hands, and the establishment R's know this. Join us as we listen in to #DonaldTrump 's plans to Keep America Great and the days ahead! #CPAC2021