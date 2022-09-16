Russia's Pacific Fleet's Nuclear Missile Submarines and Bastion Coastal Missile System Practice Launching Granit and Oniks Cruise Missiles - 091522

Pacific Fleet's nuclear missile submarines and Bastion coastal missile system practice launching Granit and Oniks cruise missiles at a seaborne target amid high latitudes within Umka 2022 arctic expedition

Pacific Fleet's Omsk and Novosibirsk nuclear submarines with cruise missiles aboard have launched Granit and Oniks cruise missiles within Umka arctic expedition from Chukchi Sea. The missiles have neutralised a complicated sea target that simulated mock enemy's detachment of combat ships at a range over 400 kilometres.





◽️ Novosibirsk nuclear submarine passed beneath the ice, resurfaced in the Northern Sea Route and launched the missiles.





◽️ Bastion coastal air defence system has launched Oniks cruise missile from the seachore of Chukchi Peninsula in coordination with the nuclear submarines amid high latitudes. The missile has neutralised the sea target at a range of 300 kilometres.





◽️ The action of Pacific Fleet's forces was guided by the commander-in-chief of the Navy Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov from the board of Marshal Krylov command ship.





🔹 Umka 2022 expedition is hosted by the Supreme Command of the Navy and guided by the Commander-in-Chief of the Navy in the eastern part of the Arctic within the implementation of the Naval Doctrine of the Russian Federation approved by the President of the Russian Federation on July 31, 2022, regarding to protection and promoting the national interests of the Russian Federation in the World Ocean, as well as within carrying out the naval activity of the country in accordance with the Basic Principles of State Policy of the Russian Federation related to the naval activity for the period by 2030 and the decree of the President of the Russian Federation.





🔹 The expedition involves the Supreme Command of the Navy, the troops and forces of the Pacific Fleet, the Russian Geographical Society, organisations and entities of the military-industrial complex, as well as research organisations.





🔹 In order to examine the military capacity and the readiness to protect the Russian Arctic, the expedition included research trainings for shipborne forces, naval aviation and coastal troops. Military-technical experiments related to examining the capacities and the characteristics of the armament, military and special equipment are to be carried out in actual Arctic conditions.





🔹 Representatives of the Russian Geographical Society are to examine the ecological condition of the Arctic habitat, to evaluate the modern level of contamination in its components, to determine the most common pollutants and to prepare recommendations for eliminating the accumulated adverse effects.