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Trump: “People Should Get The Sh0t”. Warp Speed Tiberius "Great for World, Very Proud."
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370 views • August 08, 2021
just an update on what so many perceive as the 'good' side of the coin is saying. Trust man? Trump or any man/woman/thing? or Trust God in Jesus Christ? By His blood we are healed and there is no other way! His grace and peace be with you all!
https://nypost.com/2021/08/08/donald-...
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Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX...
https://rumble.com/c/c-604505
The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
Shared from and subscribe to:
republic in distress
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwbUNZDh6e69H6pp_KIX46A
https://nypost.com/2021/08/08/donald-...
Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html
Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX...
https://rumble.com/c/c-604505
The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
Shared from and subscribe to:
republic in distress
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwbUNZDh6e69H6pp_KIX46A
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