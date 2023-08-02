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Dr. Jason Dean | Brave TV - Aug 2, 2023 - Full Super Moons Bring Out the Parasites - Occult Rituals and CancerBrave TV - Aug 2, 2023 - Full Super Moons Bring Out the Parasites
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52 views • August 08, 2023

It appears that certain parasites are responsible for malignancies such as bladder cancer caused by schistosomes and cholangiocarcinoma caused by liver flukes, including the blood fluke Schistosoma haematobium and small liver flukes Opisthorchis viverrini and Clonorchis sinensis. These helminths are responsible for the majority of cancer cases in many endemic regions. Theileria, an intracellular eukaryotic parasite, is also associated with cancer, in addition to helminths.

The Moon is associated with moon magic. A belief common to many cultures is that working rituals at the time of different phases of the moon can bring about physical or psychological changes. It has historically been customary to perform these rituals around the full moon, and to a lesser extent around the new moon.

Sources:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Moon_magic

https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fmed.2019.00055/full
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