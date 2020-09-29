KAITLIN BENNETT DATA DREDGE

#DECLASSIFIEDproductions #MockingbirdMediaHunt #KentStatePoopGirlTIMESTAMPS:Disclaimer... 00:00Intro... 00:13Satire Commercial... 00:38The Poopy Rabbit Hole... 01:08Where is liberty hanging out at??? 02:37No Original Thoughts Apperently... 07:41WILL I BE DCMA'D??? 08:16RETURN OF THE POOP!!! 09:30Final Poopy Thoughts... 09:56Poopy Climax... 10:27DESCRIPTION!#Biography of #KaitlinBennett with certain evidence that she does not want #exposed, or an #Expose if you will. Kaitlin Bennett AKA: the #KentStateGunGirl has been known to be a very polarizing character in the field of "Fighting For Freedom" and cares only for money, that she'd throw her friends under the bus. The problem is that she can't come up with any ideas or actual arguments on her own, she even took a line from #TomMacDonald in his song #PeopleSoStupid to make a point in her argument.This #Clown shouldn't be taken seriously at all in the #MagaMovement.She's a #FakeMaga who answers to her handler, #AlexJones.She also has a problem when it comes to #Poop. She definitely #Shit the bed with #ShadowGate and now is exposed as an #IIAasset for #ShadowGate2.0.our website...playlist...our social media...Twitter:Instagram:*Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. No copyright infringement intended. ALL RIGHTS BELONG TO THEIR RESPECTIVE OWNERS*music byTom MacdonaldPeople So Stupid