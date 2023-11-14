🌿 Exploring The Greenhouse Essentials! 🏡

🤔Ever wondered about the key inputs? Let's talk about it with Shawn Bossard the Director of Agricultural Operations at Cornell University! 🌱🌡️

He elaborates about different Inputs include in Greenhouse are as:

Managing inputs like lighting and temperature is crucial, but what about the unsung heroes like soil, compost, and fertilizer?

In greenhouse operation, soil is a big deal—buying it by the tractor trailer load!

Specific recipes for the perfect soil mix, and fertilizer is a key ingredient.

Pesticides play a role too. While compost isn't the star in our greenhouses, it contributes to our overall compost operation!

