🌿 Exploring The Greenhouse Essentials! 🏡

🤔Ever wondered about the key inputs? Let's talk about it with Shawn Bossard the Director of Agricultural Operations at Cornell University! 🌱🌡️
🎵https://bit.ly/3R7mjEZ
He elaborates about different Inputs include in Greenhouse are as:
✨ Managing inputs like lighting and temperature is crucial, but what about the unsung heroes like soil, compost, and fertilizer? 🌱
💡 In greenhouse operation, soil is a big deal—buying it by the tractor trailer load! 🚜
💰 Specific recipes for the perfect soil mix, and fertilizer is a key ingredient. 🌿
🌾 Pesticides play a role too. While compost isn't the star in our greenhouses, it contributes to our overall compost operation! 🔄💚
💡 Join the conversation on the secrets of greenhouse success to explore more! 🌿
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.