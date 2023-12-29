Create New Account
Democrats and Bill Gates Are LOBBYING CONGRESS to Keep Epstein List SEALED
GalacticStorm
2180 Subscribers
122 views
Published 15 hours ago

This Benny Johnson- packed episode begins this podcast with the Biden crime family coverup, Hunter Biden's exorbitant expense of $375K on prostitutes, etc.  Then Kash Patel comes on the program to talk about Biden, the CIA missing binder, and more. 



Keywords
benny johnsonbiden crime familydoj corruptionbiden regimekash patelfbi concealing documents

