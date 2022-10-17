PROVE IT - 70 Year Old Lady Punched In The Face?

On Friday October 14, Ottawa City Councillor Catherine McKenney said her 70 year old friend was PUNCHED in the FACE by a Convoy Protester at the corner of Somerset and Bronson. I checked google street view and there is at LEAST one 360 degree camera at that intersection. If councillor McKenney knew she would be speaking on the matter, why didn't she come prepared with video footage of the assault? Why have images of her friend not surfaced? Proof or it didn't happen. This lady is running for Mayor of Ottawa - Yikes. Elections are Monday October 24th.
#EmergenciesAct #CanadaPR #Canada
