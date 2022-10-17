PROVE IT - 70 Year Old Lady Punched In The Face?

https://www.vidstorm.net

https://linktr.ee/VIDSTORM





On Friday October 14, Ottawa City Councillor Catherine McKenney said her 70 year old friend was PUNCHED in the FACE by a Convoy Protester at the corner of Somerset and Bronson. I checked google street view and there is at LEAST one 360 degree camera at that intersection. If councillor McKenney knew she would be speaking on the matter, why didn't she come prepared with video footage of the assault? Why have images of her friend not surfaced? Proof or it didn't happen. This lady is running for Mayor of Ottawa - Yikes. Elections are Monday October 24th.





#EmergenciesAct #CanadaPR #Canada

__________________________________________





If you'd like to support independent journalism, your support is never necessary, but always appreciated:

You can send e-transfer to [email protected]

Bitcoin: 1BxBUAwQ71g9eh5gmPvTn8uPuRWFSJaDXK

Ethereum: 0x1fDebaA0289d0368F7064364Dcf3F3F856A1e43F

Solana: BBoMvsnLWGigyyrVBrvhNReqwvJ2tYJAJ6iDVouMJNRT

Dogecoin: DFJvn3nhWBDDRGGcxFWyy4jJjZP4tWRKp1

Litecoin: LV8HryPKXbUVUtj3txZMW1LoUyadYYH9Ja





You can also help out the channel by checking out some of my recommendations below:

100 PCS "I Did That" Trudeau Stickers

CA https://amzn.to/3tudB7p

11" x 7" F Trudeau Laminated Vinyl Decal

CA https://amzn.to/3HmhP6T

How the Prime Minister stole Freedom Paperback

CA https://amzn.to/3aMyaFt

US https://amzn.to/3NMLqbH

The Freedom Convoy: The Inside Story of Three Weeks that Shook the World Paperback

CA https://amzn.to/3z7ZA19

US https://amzn.to/3otstzR

Eyewitness to Deceit: Trudeau’s Infowar on Freedom Convoy 2022 Paperback

CA https://amzn.to/3oPeULz

US https://amzn.to/3b3ezBD



Amazon will give me a small kickback for items purchased from these links

__________________________________________





Copyright Disclaimer under Section 107 of the copyright act 1976 in the US as well as the Canadian Copyright Act; allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute.

__________________________________________





If you have a video you'd like me to share, submit it here: https://www.vidstorm.net/submit-video.html

