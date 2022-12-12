LT of And We Know
Dec 12, 2022
How in the world did we get from five years of being silenced on every “conspiracy” to a month fo complete “EXPOSURE” of all the crimes committed on children for all TO SEE.. including the MSM being completely silent. The BOTS are deleted, the real users are out there, even Russia is noticing the criminal behavior in the US. This and more on the COVID shot making waves around the EARTH.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2081b0-12.12.22-the-demonic-abusers-exposed-the-masses-are-finally-seeing-it-fucip.html
