Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
12.12.22 The DEMONIC abusers exposed! The MASSES are FINALLY seeing it! [email protected]@[email protected] PRAY!
108 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
Donate

LT of And We Know


Dec 12, 2022


How in the world did we get from five years of being silenced on every “conspiracy” to a month fo complete “EXPOSURE” of all the crimes committed on children for all TO SEE.. including the MSM being completely silent. The BOTS are deleted, the real users are out there, even Russia is noticing the criminal behavior in the US. This and more on the COVID shot making waves around the EARTH.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2081b0-12.12.22-the-demonic-abusers-exposed-the-masses-are-finally-seeing-it-fucip.html


Keywords
current eventsnewschildrenvaccinechristiantwittercriminalspedophilescrimespizzagatebotsjabshotinoculationinjectioncovidltand we knowexposing evilunite us

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket