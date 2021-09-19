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WhatsHerFace: Bank of Canada Digital Currency - Mark of the Beast [18.09.2021]
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143 views • September 19, 2021
We currently find ourselves in the midst of an economic, political, and societal shift like no other.
A shift ushered in solely through the promotion of fear and lies about Covid-19. But, "what will this shift look like?" you may be wondering.
Well, one change we can expect to see in the near future is the death of cash and a fully cashless society introduced in its place.
Governments will begin merging services together including vaccine passports, digital IDs and banking for "convenience".
This merger of programs will inevitably lead to implementation of microchipping among the population.
The technology has existed for years and versions of its use already exist in Sweden.
What once sounded like a conspiracy theory or something out of a science fiction novel, may now be just around the corner.
41,490 Views sep 18, 2021
WhatsHerFace
94.6K subscribers
https://youtu.be/6LAMuhgzXLs
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMZjeadL0c2PSix1Gr7mqKw
A shift ushered in solely through the promotion of fear and lies about Covid-19. But, "what will this shift look like?" you may be wondering.
Well, one change we can expect to see in the near future is the death of cash and a fully cashless society introduced in its place.
Governments will begin merging services together including vaccine passports, digital IDs and banking for "convenience".
This merger of programs will inevitably lead to implementation of microchipping among the population.
The technology has existed for years and versions of its use already exist in Sweden.
What once sounded like a conspiracy theory or something out of a science fiction novel, may now be just around the corner.
41,490 Views sep 18, 2021
WhatsHerFace
94.6K subscribers
https://youtu.be/6LAMuhgzXLs
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMZjeadL0c2PSix1Gr7mqKw
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