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Dr Christiane Northrup Reawaken America Tour CV-19 Vax 'Ingredients' 9/29/21 [02.10.2021]
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83 views • October 03, 2021
Christiane Northrup is a obstetrics and gynaecology physician and author who has embraced pseudoscientific alternative medicine and anti-vaccine conspiracy theories.
She has a history of opposing vaccination and has embraced QAnon ideology during the COVID-19 PLANdemic.
Northrup reaches a significant audience through popular books and multiple social media platforms and spreads "misinformation", notably about COVID-19.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Christiane_Northrup
https://www.drnorthrup.com/
https://da-dk.facebook.com/DrChristianeNorthrup
https://twitter.com/drchrisnorthrup
MeWe - https://ift.tt/3BPak5a
Telegram - https://ift.tt/3vyPoeu
Rumble - https://ift.tt/38OIJDE
Full line up here:
Reawaken America Tour Playlist
34 videos - 54 views - Updated 2 days ago
Clay Clark's - Reawaken America Tour
Colorado Springs, Colorado
https://timetofreeamerica.com/
Day 1 September 24, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLDZ6ccWtU4MdWZCgu6hZpuBHuPlv4K7VI
Banned Video Archive
18728 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GeOSMhDYrsoV/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hiddenvideos/
She has a history of opposing vaccination and has embraced QAnon ideology during the COVID-19 PLANdemic.
Northrup reaches a significant audience through popular books and multiple social media platforms and spreads "misinformation", notably about COVID-19.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Christiane_Northrup
https://www.drnorthrup.com/
https://da-dk.facebook.com/DrChristianeNorthrup
https://twitter.com/drchrisnorthrup
MeWe - https://ift.tt/3BPak5a
Telegram - https://ift.tt/3vyPoeu
Rumble - https://ift.tt/38OIJDE
Full line up here:
Reawaken America Tour Playlist
34 videos - 54 views - Updated 2 days ago
Clay Clark's - Reawaken America Tour
Colorado Springs, Colorado
https://timetofreeamerica.com/
Day 1 September 24, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLDZ6ccWtU4MdWZCgu6hZpuBHuPlv4K7VI
Banned Video Archive
18728 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GeOSMhDYrsoV/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hiddenvideos/
Keywords
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