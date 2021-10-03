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Dr Christiane Northrup Reawaken America Tour CV-19 Vax 'Ingredients' 9/29/21 [02.10.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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83 views • October 03, 2021
Christiane Northrup is a obstetrics and gynaecology physician and author who has embraced pseudoscientific alternative medicine and anti-vaccine conspiracy theories.
She has a history of opposing vaccination and has embraced QAnon ideology during the COVID-19 PLANdemic.
Northrup reaches a significant audience through popular books and multiple social media platforms and spreads "misinformation", notably about COVID-19.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Christiane_Northrup
https://www.drnorthrup.com/
https://da-dk.facebook.com/DrChristianeNorthrup
https://twitter.com/drchrisnorthrup
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Reawaken America Tour Playlist
34 videos - 54 views - Updated 2 days ago
Clay Clark's - Reawaken America Tour
Colorado Springs, Colorado
https://timetofreeamerica.com/
Day 1 September 24, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLDZ6ccWtU4MdWZCgu6hZpuBHuPlv4K7VI

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy