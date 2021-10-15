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Dr. Franc Zalewski - Pfizer Covid Vaccine Components
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2883 views • October 15, 2021
Not what you would put in your body, much less put in a pipe and smoke it. Just more FYI. Franc, a Polish Doctor, made a conversion factor that was one order of magnitude off. However, the meaning is not lost. I made a couple of mistakes in the voice over. The battle is certainly for all the marbles. www.hudok.info
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