Sprouting and REPLANTING celery stumps: a second harvest opportunity MVI_2638

I had this celery stump sitting on the kitchen window sill for a week, and outside for 3 or 4 days, before planting it. Not many of these succeed for me, but when they do, I get a bonus celery plant, smaller that the original, but delicious and healthy. What’s there to lose?