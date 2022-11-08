Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Jews and Hell
105 views
channel image
Shmus Views
Published 20 days ago |

In this video Shmu details the origins of the concept of hell from pre-history until today. How the idea began and evolved over thousands of years.


REFERENCES Used for this video presentation:

The Tanakh — Written Scripture The Talmud & Midrash - The Oral Scripture and Traditions Jewish Views of the Afterlife - by Simcha Paull Raphael

Dante's Divine Comedy

City of God - by St. Augustine

Oriental Mythology,The Masks of God - by Joseph Campbell

The Language of Judaism - by Simon Glustrom The Book of Jewish Wisdom,

The Talmud of the Well Considered Life - Jacob Neuser & Naom M.M. Neuser

The Zohar

Visit and subscribe to our website https://www.shmus-views-torah-observa...


 Join our Community on Locals: https://shmusviews.locals.com/


 Email us: [email protected]

Where we can be found on Social Media:

GETTER: https://gettr.com/

Parler: https://parler.com/

Shabbat.com: https://www.shabbat.com

Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com

UNIFYD: https://unifyd.com

Keywords
helljewssheolgehenna

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket