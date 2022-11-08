Jews and Hell

In this video Shmu details the origins of the concept of hell from pre-history until today. How the idea began and evolved over thousands of years.
REFERENCES Used for this video presentation:
The Tanakh — Written Scripture The Talmud & Midrash - The Oral Scripture and Traditions Jewish Views of the Afterlife - by Simcha Paull Raphael
Dante's Divine Comedy
City of God - by St. Augustine
Oriental Mythology,The Masks of God - by Joseph Campbell
The Language of Judaism - by Simon Glustrom The Book of Jewish Wisdom,
The Talmud of the Well Considered Life - Jacob Neuser & Naom M.M. Neuser
The Zohar
Visit and subscribe to our website https://www.shmus-views-torah-observa...
Join our Community on Locals: https://shmusviews.locals.com/
Email us: [email protected]
Where we can be found on Social Media:
GETTER: https://gettr.com/
Parler: https://parler.com/
Shabbat.com: https://www.shabbat.com
Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.