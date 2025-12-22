© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A child between the ages of 2 and 5 had a Cardiac Arrest in Moderna's own trial and they "hid the death".
When Australian senator Alex Antic asked former TGA boss Professor John Skerritt about 7 and 9 year old children who died from Cardiac Arrest following covid vaccination, the TGA said it couldn't have been the vaccine, because "heart attack [is not] a known adverse event of any of the covid vaccines".
One of the most stunning encounters I've seen.
Source @Dr. Shankara Chetty
