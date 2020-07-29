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You Are Not Alone & Intel about N.E.S.A.R.A./G.E.S.A.R.A.
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78 views • July 29, 2020
#youarenotalone #thegreatawakening #fulldisclosure #redpill
In this video, I'm going to provide recent intel published on Operation Disclosure and other sources (I'll mention all these sources below this video). I'll also discuss the feeling of loneliness that people who are awakening to the truth experience, explaining why and how you're not alone today, why you are valuable to this world and at this time in particular, and what do we need to do to change this feeling of being alone. This video is based on an article with a similar title.
If you enjoy the content that I'm sharing and would like me to continue please contribute to my Patreon. You can support my work with $5, $10 and it means a lot to me.
Please discern and do your own research.
Please share far and wide. We need to awaken as many people as possible. Let's make noise!
To the Victory of the Light & Let’s Make Earth Great Again.
WWG1WGA
My Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/massawakening
This video is based on an article with a similar title. Read here: https://massawakening.org/you-are-not-alone/
More sources:
https://operationdisclosure1.blogspot.com/2020/07/covid-gone-by-mid-august-sierra-nz.html
https://operationdisclosure1.blogspot.com/2020/07/restored-republic-via-gcr-as-of-july-26.html
Also from Operation Disclosure: StormyPatriotJoe has tweeted about COVID-19 ending in August. Note the headline in the video in his tweet: 'Trump says coronavirus could be thwarted by summer heat, citing DHS study'...
https://twitter.com/stormypatriot21/status/1287172915369213952
The book is available for purchase at https://www.amazon.com/Mass-Awakening-Shoshi-Herscu/dp/1982208554
Social Media:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/massawakening17/
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/massawakening17/
Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/author/show/18650001.Shoshi_Herscu
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOExmmgBBs6modZZpx8A3jw/
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/MufaEyd75Ib7/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/AuthorHerscu
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/shoshiherscu
In this video, I'm going to provide recent intel published on Operation Disclosure and other sources (I'll mention all these sources below this video). I'll also discuss the feeling of loneliness that people who are awakening to the truth experience, explaining why and how you're not alone today, why you are valuable to this world and at this time in particular, and what do we need to do to change this feeling of being alone. This video is based on an article with a similar title.
If you enjoy the content that I'm sharing and would like me to continue please contribute to my Patreon. You can support my work with $5, $10 and it means a lot to me.
Please discern and do your own research.
Please share far and wide. We need to awaken as many people as possible. Let's make noise!
To the Victory of the Light & Let’s Make Earth Great Again.
WWG1WGA
My Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/massawakening
This video is based on an article with a similar title. Read here: https://massawakening.org/you-are-not-alone/
More sources:
https://operationdisclosure1.blogspot.com/2020/07/covid-gone-by-mid-august-sierra-nz.html
https://operationdisclosure1.blogspot.com/2020/07/restored-republic-via-gcr-as-of-july-26.html
Also from Operation Disclosure: StormyPatriotJoe has tweeted about COVID-19 ending in August. Note the headline in the video in his tweet: 'Trump says coronavirus could be thwarted by summer heat, citing DHS study'...
https://twitter.com/stormypatriot21/status/1287172915369213952
The book is available for purchase at https://www.amazon.com/Mass-Awakening-Shoshi-Herscu/dp/1982208554
Social Media:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/massawakening17/
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/massawakening17/
Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/author/show/18650001.Shoshi_Herscu
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOExmmgBBs6modZZpx8A3jw/
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/MufaEyd75Ib7/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/AuthorHerscu
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/shoshiherscu
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