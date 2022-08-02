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We Stand and Fight As One
A Warrior Calls
A Warrior Calls
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1338 views • August 02, 2022

Monday, August 1st 2022 Live StreamGuest: Dr. Judy Mikovits Interview from July 26th 2022

www.therealdrjudy.com


**Check out this 42 page Response package. Bonnie Henry has been exposed as BC Health Minister. She knew the injections were not safe, it is an email string of BC website.: https://awarriorcalls.com/pdfs/Response_Package_HTH-2021-13807-compressed.pdf


A Warrior Calls - www.bit.ly/awclivefeed for live stream access every Monday and Thursday @8pm EST


***The world must go to www.bit.ly/awcevidence and download all pdf's and videos.


All the evidence the world needs to see to understand the COVID19 SARS-CoV-2 LIE will be found.


www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!


Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.


Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls

Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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